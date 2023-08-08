GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to a wooded area behind the Aquatic Center on Blue Ridge Drive around 8:40 a.m. after a decomposed body of mainly skeletal remains was found by a crew of employees marking wetlands.

Deputies this case is pending an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

