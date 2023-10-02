LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway Monday morning after skeletal remains were located on a property in Laurens County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Joanna after a property owner located the remains on their land.

Officials collected evidentiary items while on scene.

Deputies along with the Lauren’s County Coroner’s Office, Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue and SLED are investigating the case to identify the decedent.

The investigation is ongoing by the LCSO.