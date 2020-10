MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in McDowell County Tuesday morning.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a resident found the remains in woods off of Lavender Road near Old Fort around 10:45am.

Investigators are examining the scene and recovering the remains, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy to determine the person’s identity.