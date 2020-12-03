Slater-Marietta Elem. dismissing early due to power outage

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Slater-Marietta Elementary School will be dismissing early on Thursday due to a power outage, according to Greenville County Schools.

District officials asked for parents to pick their children up from the school after Duke Energy said the electricity will not be restored until about 3 p.m.

Children who will need to ride the bus will be able to stay at the school until regular dismissal time of 2:15 p.m., the district said. The school will provide lunch for those students.

