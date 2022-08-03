GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Slater-Marietta Fire Department will end its contract to service the River Falls area of Greenville County on December 15, 2022.

According to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department, the decision was made to better provide service to its tax-paying citizens of the Slater-Marietta area, while the River Falls area becomes more natural-land, state-owned, and non-profits “…that pay no real property taxes whatsoever.”

“… the Slater-Marietta Fire Department cannot endanger its quality of service and duties to its residents and taxpayers to resolve a problem they are not responsible for.” Slater-Marietta Fire Department

The Slater-Marietta district is placed in the northern area of Greenville County and services help approximately 10,000 citizens and spans over 50.09 miles with 120 businesses that generated nearly $535,050 in tax revenues for 2021.

The River Falls Fire District area was founded in 1984 and consists of the most northwestern areas of Greenville County, it is around 46.47 square acres.

In 2017 the lead Chairman of River Falls resigned leaving services in the area to decline in efficiency, the fire department said. After the resignation of the chairman, Slater-Marietta began serving the River Falls area.

In May of 2018, Slater-Marietta entered a contract with Greenville County to service the River Falls area, the same one that is to be terminated in December.

The River Falls area has had an influx of travelers and parks goers causing required services to go up in the past three years by nearly 87%.