SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three caregivers were arrested and charged Monday with abuse and neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

According to SLED, Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62, were charged in the July 10 death of an elderly person.

SLED Agents said Brett and Pam Burkett, as well as Bedenbaugh, were the primary caregivers of the deceased elderly individual that has not yet been named. The victim was not physically or mentally capable of taking care of themselves, and the cause of death was determined to be the result of “chronic neglect.” The death was ruled a homicide.

All three were charged with ‘Abuse or Neglect Resulting in Death’.

Bedenbaugh faces additional charges of:

Fraudulently Obtained Money, Goods & Services more than $1,000

Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

Arrest warrants state that Bedenbaugh used the victim’s bank account for personal gain in excess of $10,000.

All three were charged and booked into the Saluda County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.