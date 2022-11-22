AKIEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Aiken County woman was charged with identity fraud after using someone else’s personal information to obtain a fraudulent ID, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, was arrested Friday by SLED agents for identity fraud.

The arrest warrant states that Redd was in possession of someone else’s information and posed as that person at the North Augusta branch of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Redd fraudulently obtained a state credential at the branch, the warrant states.

Redd also faces additional charges of larceny and contempt of family court.

She is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.