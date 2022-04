UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement arrested a man for threatening a Union County deputy.

SLED said Glenn Scott Hibbard, 41, was arrested Thursday for unlawful communication and threatening the life, person or family of a public official.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate this incident, SLED said. Hibbard was booked at the Union County Detention Center. He was denied bond