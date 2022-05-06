CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (WSPA) – A California man is facing multiple charges following a 2017 murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said Kentavious Tyrek Harris, 28, was charged with murder, burglary 1st degree, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around November 26, 2017, Harris and co-conspirators shot and killed a victim with a shotgun, according to SLED. Harris participated in a burglary and armed robbery at the victim’s residence.

Harris is booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center, SLED said.

SLED said they were requested to investigate this case by the Calhoun Falls Police Department.