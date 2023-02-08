Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Clinton Police Department said that they were dispatched to check on a male regarding a possible medical issue near Clinton city park.

Upon arrival, officers found a male that was dead.

SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist Clinton City Police Department. No other information is available at this time.

Officers said it is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

