GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement from across the state came together Wednesday to train for complex terror attacks and active shooter events.

There have been four active shooter situations across South Carolina over the past month, and this conference shows how law enforcement prepares for those types of scenarios.

“How we spend preparing today will serve our citizens tomorrow,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

Anderson, Hampton, Richland, and Greenville counties are all areas where active shootings have taken place recently.

“Businesses just don’t know when that sort of thing is going to happen,” said Lt. Todd Caron with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

He runs active shooter training for businesses.

“I’m just giving you two hours worth of training that I hope you never ever have to use,” Caron said.

Including at the Frankische plant where a former employee opened fire earlier this month.

“It does make you feel good to know that people could possibly save their own lives by stuff you’ve taught them,” Caron said.

It’s that type of training that’s being shared at the SLED conference being hosted in Greenville.

“They help people in here kind of develop a plan for what they need to take back to their agencies,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Lewis pointed to the importance of collaborations like this, speaking on the recent Tanglewood Middle School shooting.

“When something happens and I can tell you firsthand you’re gonna be dealing with everybody,” Lewis said.

Those attending also got a look at state-of-the-art law enforcement equipment and participated in hands-on training. And can bring that knowledge back to their agencies.

“Any time I come through any type of conference, I’m usually taking away more than I’m bringing,” Caron said.

You can set up an active shooter training for your business, school or church by contacting your local law enforcement agency or SLED.