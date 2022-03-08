OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced an investigation into an incident involving an Oconee County deputy solicitor.

SLED said the incident involves Deputy Solicitor Jason Alderman.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Monday to the 2000 block of Damascus Church Road in Longcreek in reference to shots being fired in the area.

The case report from the sheriff’s office listed Alderman as the suspect in the incident.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw requested the investigation by SLED.