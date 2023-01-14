LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center.

Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the inmate at this time.

Deputies mentioned that the inmate did have existing health conditions.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death.