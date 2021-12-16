SLED investigating after Anderson Co. suspect shot and killed by deputies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County that left a man dead.

It all happened Wednesday night at the end of Queen Anne Lane. It marks the third deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County this year that resulted in the death of the suspect.

Doug Jones was in the Slabtown Variety Store parking lot Wednesday night, doing what he has been for the last ten Decembers.

“I was out here last night, waving at the traffic going up and down the road,” Doug Jones told us.

He transforms into Santa to make sure underserved kids in the community, get toys for Christmas. But all the cops that flooded the road and what was transpiring down the street from him Wednesday evening, was anything but merry.

“I think it’s really sad we’re up here, spreading joy and Christmas, and making people smile and then someone dies at the end of the road,” said Jones.

A man named Brandon Mauldin, 32, was shot and killed after a police chase that started about a mile and a half down the road from Queen Anne Lane.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Anderson County deputies were attempting to serve outstanding warrants for domestic violence first degree, resisting arrest and receiving stolen goods when Mauldin sped away in a vehicle.

Anderson County Sheriff McBride said deputies chased Mauldin around a mile and a half to Queen Anne Lane. Mauldin was shot while deputies attempted to take him into custody, according to the sheriff.

“This has become something that’s all too frequent with folks not complying and resisting,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

Sheriff McBride said their vehicle pursuit policy has been reviewed often and that will continue and they often cancel more chases than they allow to keep going.

The shooting remains under investigation by SLED.