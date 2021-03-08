SLED investigating death of Spartanburg Co. Detention Center inmate

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died Saturday night – just hours after he was arrested.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old David Anthony Leach of Aiken died shortly before 9:30pm at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The coroner said there was no evidence of any injury to Leach when he died.

Detention center records showed that Leach had been booked into the jail just before 1:00pm Saturday after he was arrested on a drug charge by the Landrum Police Department.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death.