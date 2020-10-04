SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to an officer-involved shooting in Gray Court Sunday night, the agency confirmed.

SLED said gunfire was exchanged between a man and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

Laurens County Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said it was a mental health situation. The man will be held at the Laurens County Detention Center following an evaluation.

The sheriff’s office said Highway 14 was blocked off Sunday from Ropp Street to Cook Street in Gray Court following the shooting.

We will update this story as information becomes available.