ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Abbeville County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating an inmate death that happened at the county detention facility Friday evening.

The coroner’s office said an inmate at Abbeville County Detention Facility suddenly died.

The coroner’s office identified the inmate as a 56 year-old-male.

Detention officers called EMS services at 7:40 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said officers reported the inmate had collapsed after complaining of chest pain. The officers then began CPR on the inmate. After EMS arrival, CPR was continued by them.

The inmate was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.. the coroner’s office said. An autopsy for the inmate is scheduled for Monday, August 29.

The identity of the inmate has not been released.