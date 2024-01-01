SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer-involved shooting at an Upstate college.

According to the coroner’s office, officials responded to Spartanburg Methodist College on Powell Mill Road early Monday morning.

The coroner’s office said the shooting resulted in one fatality and confirmed that no officer was injured.

Information is limited at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.