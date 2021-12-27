Suspect killed in Upstate officer-involved shooting; SLED investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the GCSO, deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies who initially responded requested SWAT after learning that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Matthew David Snyder, had fled the scene armed.

After a search, deputies spotted Snyder, armed with a firearm, at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a firefight just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

Snyder was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital from his injuries Sunday night at 11:32 p.m.

