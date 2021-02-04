SLED report reveals new details about deputy-involved shooting that injured teen, led to K9’s death

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigative report on a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson provides more details about the experiences of the deputies and teenager involved.

A 16-year-old girl was shot by deputies five times on August 11, 2020, according to her attorneys, but survived. The man she was with, Bryan Hamilton Jr., died after shooting himself in the head, the coroner determined.

Investigators used surveillance video, medical records, probation files, crime scene evidence and interviews to determine what happened on the night of August 11.

The teen told SLED investigators she was in the car with Hamilton, who had recently “made a sale” of marijuana when he began to flee from law enforcement. She said after they crashed, he “yanked” her from the car and threatened to kill her if she didn’t go with him. She said he grabbed a backpack containing marijuana and a revolver and ran.

Deputies and a K9 searched for them in a wooded area by the Lowe’s parking lot.

Once the dog indicated they were close, his handler braced himself as if he were entering combat. He told investigators he pulled out his gun as he came around the retaining wall up the steep hill. He said through his military and SWAT training, he knew that the subjects’ higher advantage point would put him and his colleagues at a great disadvantage.

The teen said she and Hamilton hid in the woods in silence and were lying on their backs when the dog bit her.

Body cam time logs in the SLED report showed seconds later, a shot was heard. Deputies said they believed they were being ambushed and returned fire, with one of the deputies shooting multiple rounds one handed while trying to control the dog leash with the other.

The teen was handcuffed before being treated for her injuries, the report said.

The 16-year-old described Hamilton as “psychotic” and not afraid to die. Medical records obtained by SLED showed Hamilton struggled with mental health issues.

Records also revealed Hamilton had been facing the possibility of going back to prison at the time, related to his probation for assault and battery and property damage. According to SLED, records showed he had been previously been charged with possession of marijuana, domestic violence, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, assault and battery, probation violation, and burglary.

Based on the SLED investigation, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office found the deputies’ use of force at the time was appropriate to the situation.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of that teen. A statement from one of the law firms representing her said they feel strongly that the SLED investigation is consistent with their arguments.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said in a statement they look forward to having the entirety of the evidence provided and heard in a court setting.