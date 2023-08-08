COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division has arrested a man they claim threatened to bomb multiple law enforcement agencies.

Jason Ryan Jones, 37, was charged in July on three counts of making bomb threats.

According to warrants released by SLED, Jones made calls to the SLED Operations Desk on July 15 and 16 and threatened to plant bombs at the Fountain Inn Police Department and in Simpsonville and Greenville.

“What do I gotta do to get your attention, I’m going to plant a bomb,” he reportedly said on a recorded line. “I’m going to plant a (expletive) bomb at the Fountain Inn Police Department if y’all don’t start doing something about this. If you don’t listen to me I’m going to plant a bomb in Fountain Inn PD and Simpsonville and Greenville. Greenville Simpsonville, Fountain Inn, all of them, you better start (expletive) listening.”