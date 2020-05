Viewer photo at scene of officer-involved shooting in Greenwood (From: Jasmen Williams)

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – SLED is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Greenwood Thursday night.

According to Greenwood Police, the shooting happened on North Hospital Street around 9:45pm.

Greenwood Police said an officer was shot and taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

There’s no word yet whether another person was shot.

