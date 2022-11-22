(WSPA) – A holiday shopping tradition that started back in 2010, is growing more popular than ever.

Small Business Saturday brought in $23 billion in sales, last year alone, and is expected to attract more shoppers this year.

Chances are your favorite Main Street retailer is offering a discount or freebie to mark the occasion.

7NEWS went across the Upstate in search of some of the deals you can expect, as you support the local economy.

Sherry Vaughn, with Spartanburg’s Market on Main, is one of those people that ooze enthusiasm.

“We are excited about it, it’s going to be a wonderful event,” she said, not just referring to Small Business Saturday, but its new expansion to include Sunday in downtown Spartanburg.

“We will have the Small Business “Sunday” on Main Street Festival. And so, the street will be blocked off, we’ll have over 40 vendors. We’ll have food trucks and live music and children’s activities,” Vaughn said.

That’s in addition to the 36 storefronts that will be offering deals on both Saturday and now, Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Friday and Saturday, Spartanburg boutiques like Two Doors Down are offering 20% off their huge selection of denim.

Spartanburg County’s Bright Pink Boutique will have 25% off everything in store the entire holiday weekend.

“These are going to be our gifts with purchase that whole weekend while supplies last, we’ve got Christmas tree studs as well as claw clips here, we’ve got a great selection,” owner, Kaylee Bright Pridmore, said.

Speaking of gifts with purchase, Greer’s dynamic duo, sisters Mary and Danielle Prestifilippo have their own enticing giveaways at their two shops, two doors down from each other, Southern Sisters and Sparkling Sisters.

“Each of our stores you can get earrings with a $100 purchase, and you can get a necklace with a $100 purchase and you’re set to go for the holidays,” Danielle Presifilippo said.

Greenville’s shops are also prepping for Small Business Saturday, like Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn, which has been a downtown staple for a decade.

“For every $25 purchase we are giving away a free back of $6.99 caramel,” owner, Rose Augustyn, said.

Bloom Bridal officially opens in January but is still offering a special deal Small Business Saturday, taking clients by appointment.

“We are going to do 10% off wedding gowns. And I know 10% doesn’t sound like a huge deal but when it comes to your wedding gown that’s a pretty penny,” owner,r Mary Grace Carey, said.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s Indigo Custom Framing is offering 15% off holiday items plus complimentary snacks.

Maren and Main has the same discount storewide, plus a free gift.

Shoppers may be interested to know if you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 stays in the area. If you spend the same amount at a big business, only $43 goes to the local economy.

Honestly, where else can you find those unique gifts that are absent from big box stores’ shelves.

“It’s great to check things off a list, but oh my goodness it’s so wonderful to be able to connect with a person and know the product you are buying is made by that person, and you build those relationships. That’s what small business is all about,” Vaughn said.