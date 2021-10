SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District Six announced Sunday that there was a “small office fire” at Fairforest Middle School.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, the fire happened near the school’s planetarium around 7:20 p.m. No one was in the building at the time. They said the fire was contained to that area.

The school district also said that school will be held on regular schedule on Monday, October 11.