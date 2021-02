SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A small fire broke out at a Spartanburg County hotel Monday night.

The fire happened at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Spartangreen Boulevard in Duncan.

According to the Poplar Springs Fire Department, the fire was contained to a room on the first floor.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters said they’re still working to remove smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.