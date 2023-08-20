Firefighters with the Reidville Fire Department responded to a small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters with the Reidville Fire Department responded to a small plane crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

According to officials, the crash occurred on SC 101 near Sharon Church Road around 10:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews located a small plane in the field.

The plane was carrying two people who had to be extricated. They were flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Officials said this incident remains under investigation.

