Plane in ditch at Transylvania Co. Airport (From: Chief Jason Merrill, Little River Fire Department)

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – A plane went off of the runway while attempting to land at the Transylvania County Airport, Thursday.

According to Chief Jason Merrill of the Little River Fire Department, the pilot said a crosswind pushed his plane off of the runway while attempting to land.

The plane ended up in a ditch next to the runway.

Nobody was hurt.