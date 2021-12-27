Small quakes shake area near Columbia, SC

by: , MEG KINNARD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mild earthquakes shook homes and residents near Columbia on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that Monday’s quakes in Kershaw County near Elgin registered a magnitude of 3.3 and 2.5, respectively. The first was reported by USGS just after 1 p.m. while the second was reported just after 5 p.m.

The former rattled window panes and disrupted wildlife but apparently did not cause injuries or major damage. As the earthquake rumbled, with a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle, it shook homes, caused glass doors and windows to clatter in their frames and prompted dogs to bark.

Interactive maps from USGS can be found here.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.

Federal officials said two dozen earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina this year.

