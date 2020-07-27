Smart Start Partnership for Children to hold live book sale Saturday

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Smart Start Partnership for Children will be holding a virtual book sale Saturday.

The event will be held live through Facebook.

Book categories will include sciences, early readers, teen, history, religious, animals, Christmas and children’s.

The first sale will run from 10 – 11 a.m. The second sale will be live from 3 – 4 p.m. Click here to visit the event’s Facebook page.

To purchase books or craft kits, you will need to comment on the Facebook post with the title of the book and your email address.

Surprise bags, which will include four to six gently used books, will be for sale prior to Saturday. The bag cost $5 and can be themed and age appropriate. To learn more, email carrieann@smartstartpfc.org.

All proceeds go to support Smart Start Partnership for Children to build a strong foundation for the youngest members of Henderson County.

Click here to learn more about the virtual sale.

Don’t have Facebook? Email carrieann@smartstartpfc.org or call (828) 693-1580.