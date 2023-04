Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University is seen on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Clemson, SC.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Smoke was reported on the Clemson University campus Tuesday morning.

The Clemson University Public Safety account on Twitter sent an alert at 9:40 a.m. stating that smoke was reported at Tillman Hall/Old Main where crews responded.

The scene has since been cleared. The building has reopened with classes scheduled to resume at 12:30 p.m.