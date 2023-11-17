ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Smurfit Kappa, a global leader in providing paper-based packaging solutions announced Friday it is expanding its U.S. footprint by establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation in Anderson County.

Smurfit Kappa designs, manufactures and supplies paper-based packing products to surround, promote and protect interior contents. The company has more than 350 production sites in 36 countries.

The company said the 259,000-square-foot facility located at 1105 Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson is expected to create 200 new jobs.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.