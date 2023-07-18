SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- In 2022 there were 245 reports of snake bites to the Palmetto Poison Center. With 5 months of 2023 left to go, they are already at 154 calls, despite their busiest time of year still ahead.

“Later summer is our busiest time, quite honestly later July and August and September is probably when we get our most bites,” said Jill Michels, managing director at Palmetto Poison Center.

Michels said the recent hot weather could be leading to this increase.., paired with summer activities like gardening and yard work. Copperhead snakes are the ones to look out for, with these kinds being not just the most common, but also venomous. Many live in the Upstate, where the poison center receives calls all summer.

“Most of our calls reported to the poison center are copperheads and we get calls throughout the state,” said Michels. “A lot of times where they don’t know what the snake is we know it’s certainly a venomous snake based on the symptoms they identify.”

It’s these symptoms experts want people to familiarize themselves with. While copperhead bites mainly consist of pain and swelling, rattlesnake bites tend to cause changes internally, damaging blood cells, preventing blood from clotting. These changes can lead to internal bleeding and to heart, respiratory, and kidney failure.

“There is no home treatment for snake bites so number one, stay calm, remove any constrictive clothing, jewelry, wash it off with soap and water if it’s available,” said Michels. “Do not cut and suck, you’re not gonna pull the venom back out, you’re just going to cause more problems by cutting the skin. Do not apply ice to the area, do not apply a tourniquet as well, keep it at heart level, keep it up above don’t have it hanging down if you can.”

To prevent an encounter with a snake, Michels suggests clearing your yard of debris and leaves, which brings shade and attracts good food sources for the snakes, like mice.

“Little mice or rats can hang around those areas and so if there’s food and protection for those food sources for snakes, then snakes are going to be there as well so if you can keep the area around your house clean…less likely to have a food source, less likely to have snakes come around,” said Michels.