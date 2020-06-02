Live Now
Snake causes power outages in Spartanburg County

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Source: Broad River Electric

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people are without electricity Tuesday morning, and Broad River Electric said a snake is to blame.

According to Broad River Electric officials said a snaked slithered into the Cowpens substation. The snake caused a flash, which turned into a fire and caused the power outage.

About 684 people experienced power outages in the Cowpens area, officials said. Electricity has been restored, according to the company’s website.

Crews have been working to fix the damage, officials said.

Officials said the snake did not make it.

