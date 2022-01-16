Snow totals from the Upstate and Western North Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Sunday’s winter storm dumped around a foot of snow on parts of western North Carolina and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches along and north of Interstate 85 in South Carolina.

Here are the snow accumulations from around the area, according to the National Weather Service:

North Carolina

12″ – Flat Rock (as of 9:00am)

11″ – Highlands (as of 11:00am)

11″ – Brevard (as of 12:20pm)

11″ – Hendersonville (as of 1:00pm)

11″ – Waynesville (as of 12:22pm)

10″ – Saluda (as of 9:15am)

9.5″ – Tryon (as of 10:18am)

9″ – Rutherfordton (as of 9:15am)

8.5″ – Mill Spring (as of 11:00am)

6.5″ – Old Fort (as of 9:45am)

5″ – Marion (as of 9:00am)

South Carolina

9.5″ – Travelers Rest, SC (as of 12:22pm)

8″ – Taylors (as of 9:58am)

8″ – Mountain Rest (as of 12:10pm)

8″ – Landrum (as of 2:30pm)

7″ – Pickens (as of 9:15am)

6″ – Long Creek (as of 10:00am)

6″ – Boiling Springs (as of 8:15am)

6″ – Easley (as of 12:10pm)

5.8″ – Greer (as of 11:15am)

5.5″ – Greenville (as of 8:45am)

5.5″ – Chesnee (as of 11:00am)

5″ – Wellford (as of 9:15am)

5″ – Simpsonville (as of 8:30am)

4″ – Spartanburg (as of 8:45am)

4″ – Pelzer (as of 2:30pm)

2″ – Sandy Springs (as of 5:30am)

See more snow totals from the area on this interactive map from the National Weather Service.