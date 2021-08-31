Social media posts about attempted assaults in Boiling Springs untrue, sheriff’s office says

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two recent Facebook posts detailing attempted assaults by an Asian man in Boiling Springs were not true.

The posts, shared numerous times, alleged that an Asian man had attempted to assault or kidnap women at two different locations in Boiling Springs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the first poster said an alleged assault happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Boiling Springs while the second said an assault happened at Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park behind Boiling Springs High School while she was with her small child.

The sheriff’s office said neither woman filed a report with their agency. Nevertheless, investigators said they spent two days looking into the claims by both women based on the Facebook posts.

Video surveillance from Walmart showed that the first assault never happened, investigators said.

When investigators contacted the second woman, deputies said she admitted she made up her post about the park incident and that she got the idea from the Walmart post.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they also wished to remind the community that if they are the victim of a crime, they must file a report with law enforcement and that social media is not an alternative means of reporting crimes.

The sheriff’s office said that if either Facebook poster had filed an incident report, they would have been subject to charges of filing a false police report, which is a felony.