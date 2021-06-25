Sol Sunflower Festival will return to Anderson for its 6th year

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The sixth annual Sol Sunflower Festival is coming back to Anderson this weekend— with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting local non-profits in the Upstate.

The festival is happening on June 26th & 27th from 10 in the morning until five at night.

There is no admission fee and parking is free.

Bundles of sunflowers cost $10-dollars, t-shirts $35-dollars.

Event Organizer Danielle Roberts said it’s an opportunity to get outdoors, buy some flowers, and support several great causes.

“The money that we raise from this fundraiser is donated to the Foothills Community Foundation here in Anderson and then they are the ones who distribute it to area agencies and organizations,” said Roberts.

One of the organizations to benefit from the festival includes the Special Olympics in Anderson County, Area 14.

“We have seen these athletes just blossom with the fellowship, the comradery, the learning opportunities, the good physical fitness opportunities that has been provided to them,” said Coach, Elliott Holman.

But Coach Holman noted it can’t be done without funding.

Thanks to the Sol Sunflower Festival, he gets to see his nephew George pursue his passion for sports.

“But they’ve also brought attention to these stories, to these voices, to these efforts that are made possible because of their funding,” said Holman.

It’s the same story for The Bridge Center, an inpatient drug rehabilitation center for men.

“That money goes directly toward our general funds to help, at that time it helped to open the doors. Now it just helps somebody who maybe can’t pay for treatment the opportunity of getting better,” said Founder and Executive Director for The Bridge Center, Bradley Saxon.

Roberts said it’s all about giving back to the community.

“We’re just trying to what we can to support other people and families,” she added.

For those who can’t make it to the Sol Sunflower Festival, it’ll be back the following weekend on July 3rd and 4th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

