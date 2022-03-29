ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a solider killed in World War II will be buried in Anderson in April.

The service will be performed by McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson on April 10.

Greenwood native Army Staff Sergeant Grady H. Canup (Company C, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division) was reported as being ‘killed in action’ on November 14, 1944 at the age of 30 when enemy gunfire struck his foxhole. His body was unable to be recovered, and was officially declared non-recoverable in 1951.

However, a release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command states that “a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-5450 Neuville, originally discovered by a German forester and recovered by the AGRC in 1947, possibly belonged to Canup. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.”

In January of 2022, Canup’s remains were officially identified and accounted for.

For additional information about Staff Sgt. Canup, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2917987/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-canup-g/