SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Law enforcement was recognized in Spartanburg County Tuesday night.

The Solicitor’s Office held an appreciation dinner for those who make the daily sacrifice.

This is the first time this law enforcement appreciation dinner has happened in over four years. Awards were given out to both officers and citizens who have gone above and beyond.

The men and women behind the badge were recognized for the daily sacrifices they make each and every day to make the county safer.

Solicitor Barry Barnette handed out several awards to those who wear the uniform and a few to citizens. Including a woman who stepped in to help save another woman being attacked, this past July outside of Fresh Market.

“How you stood up for her, how you protected her, like we said, she may not be alive today if it wasn’t for what you did,” he said, while presenting the award.

A special award was given to an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. Deputy Austin Aldridge was killed, while responding to a domestic violence call, in June of last year.

“He was going to protect and serve, in that case, to protect that victim and protect people, which was his duty, and unfortunately, he didn’t come back from that,” said Barnette.

Investigator Tiffany Hill won the Officer of the Year award.

“I am excited about the award; it means a lot. It shows hard work does pay off. A lot of these kids, they have the real strength, they’re the ones that keep you going,” she said.

She has been with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for seven years; and works in the Special Victims’ Unit.

“We investigate all crimes of child abuse, sexual assaults, domestic violence, vulnerable adult cases, cases of that nature,” said Hill.

She said the job is difficult, but they do their best to make a difference in victim’s lives.

“A lot of the times, the victims we deal with, a lot of them don’t put themselves in that position,” she said. “Those are the ones you want to help the most, a lot of times they don’t have a voice, so they need the community to step up and be their voice.”

Several rounds of applause were given to every man and woman who put their lives on the line, to protect and serve.

Barnette said they are going to start having the appreciation dinners every year, once again.

Multiple agencies attended, including the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg Police Department, Pacolet Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

List of Recipients and their Awards:

Bill Barnet Citizenship Award:

Latoya Lee

Doug Smith, former SC House of Representatives

Both regarding the July 8th incident at the East Main Street Fresh Market parking lot.

Trey Gowdy Achievement Award:

Austin D. Aldridge

Public Service Awards:

Pacolet Police Chief Joseph Hawes

Spartanburg Police Department Investigator Chindar Ryant

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Kevin Rennecker

Solicitor Barry J. Barnette Officer of the Year Award: