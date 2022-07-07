SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Solicitor Barry Barnette will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy.

Barnette filed a notification Thursday with the court that he will seek the death penalty for 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Heard was charged with murder in the death of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Aldridge was shot and killed on June 21 while responding to a domestic violence call at a home on Chaffee Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Aldridge was shot as he approached the home. Aldridge was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said Heard also got into a shootout with another deputy who attempted to stop his pickup truck along Anderson Mill Road.

Heard’s truck later crashed and deputies said he ran into the woods after firing at other deputies.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said Heard, who was shot twice by deputies, was taken into custody and brought to the hospital.

A date for Heard’s trial has not yet been set.