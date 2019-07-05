Sol’s Flowers to sell sunflowers this weekend for charity

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend that is also for a good cause, we have the event for you.

Sol’s Flowers off Highway 81 in Anderson County will be selling sunflowers this weekend. Many people will come out just for the picture perfect moment while others will take home a bundle.

All the proceeds from each sunflower sale will go to the Foothills Community Foundation.

“This money is not going to any national organizations it’s doing a lot of good and helping a lot of people in our own community,” said Danielle Roberts with Sol’s Flowers.

The sunflowers come in bundles of five for $10 and will be out there Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.