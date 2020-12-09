Some Anderson, Spartanburg judges to move to new courthouse in Greenville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts officials said some judges will be moved from Anderson and Spartanburg to a new courthouse in Greenville once it is completed.
Officials said court operations in the G. Ross Anderson Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse will be consolidate and related to the new Greenville Courthouse.
Along with the one district judge from Anderson, a district judge from the Donald S. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Spartanburg will relocate to Greenville, according to Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts officials. The bankruptcy judge in Spartanburg will relocate to the existing Clement F. Haynesworth Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Greenville. The decision to relocate the judges was made in 2016.
Theses changes are expected to save taxpayers a combined total of about $12 million over a 20-year period.
Officials said these changes will help “to optimally serve the district’s caseload needs, ensure safe court operations, and save taxpayer dollars.”
The new courthouse was funded by Congress in the fiscal year of 2016. It is scheduled to be completed in August of 2021.
Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sent the following letter:
Dear Director Duff and Administrator Murphy,
I am writing to express my opposition to the closures of the Donald Russell (Spartanburg)
Courthouse and the G. Ross Anderson Jr. (Anderson) Courthouse to provide for consolidation in
the new Campbell Courthouse in Greenville, SC prior to a thorough review on how the two
closures would affect the nature of legal proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic, prisoner
limitations for the respective courtrooms, and the impact on the local communities.
With regard to these three considerations necessitating further review, I would like to
specifically highlight the following: The larger size of the courtrooms in Anderson and
Spartanburg afford more space for social distancing, including greater suitability for multidefendant trials, than the smaller courtroom footprints envisioned for the Greenville Courthouse.
This is essential for the seamless operation of courtroom proceedings during the pandemic. In
addition, almost all federal detainees are housed in the Anderson City Jail and the Spartanburg
County Detention Center, not in Greenville. The closer proximity of these prisoner housing
facilities minimizes risks, as well transportation costs. Finally, the communities of Spartanburg
and Anderson—both of which are already suffering from economic downturn brought on by the
pandemic—will incur great financial setbacks as a result of the loss of patronage local businesses
and restaurants receive by the presence of the Federal courthouses.
Accordingly, I respectfully request that your offices initiate a thorough review as to the
necessity of moving all operations of the Spartanburg and Anderson Courthouses to Greenville,
SC. For additional reference, please see the attached letters. Thank you in advance for your
prompt attention to this request. Should you have any questions, please have your staff contact
Lee Holmes on my committee staff.