Some Anderson, Spartanburg judges to move to new courthouse in Greenville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts officials said some judges will be moved from Anderson and Spartanburg to a new courthouse in Greenville once it is completed.

Officials said court operations in the G. Ross Anderson Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse will be consolidate and related to the new Greenville Courthouse.

Along with the one district judge from Anderson, a district judge from the Donald S. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Spartanburg will relocate to Greenville, according to Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts officials. The bankruptcy judge in Spartanburg will relocate to the existing Clement F. Haynesworth Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Greenville. The decision to relocate the judges was made in 2016.

Theses changes are expected to save taxpayers a combined total of about $12 million over a 20-year period.

Officials said these changes will help “to optimally serve the district’s caseload needs, ensure safe court operations, and save taxpayer dollars.”

The new courthouse was funded by Congress in the fiscal year of 2016. It is scheduled to be completed in August of 2021.

