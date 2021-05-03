Damage reported throughout the area as severe storms hit Upstate, NE GA

(WSPA) — Damage was reported in multiple counties after severe weather moved through the Upstate and northeast Georgia Monday.

There have been reports of damage including trees down and large hail from Elbert County through Abbeville and Greenwood Counties after possible tornadoes.

All tornado watches and warnings for the area have now been canceled.

Storm damage in Abbeville County, May 3, 2021 (From: Andy Bagwell, Commercial Printing and Graphics)

Numerous roads were blocked throughout Abbeville County as crews worked to clear damage.

Officials in Abbeville County asked residents to stay off roadways “unless absolutely necessary.”

Highway 81 was closed between Mitchel Place Road and Latimer Road due to downed trees and power lines, according to the county’s fire marshal.

Crews also worked to clear trees and power lines from the area of Old Hodges Road and Stevenson Road.

County officials said at least one tree fell on a home in the area of Stevenson Road.

In Elbert County, there was building collapse at a landscaping company on Bowman Highway.

Officials say people were trapped in the building but all were able to get out.

Collapse at landscaping business on Bowman Highway in Elbert County, GA, May 3, 2021. (From: Elbert Co. Emergency Services)

In Greenwood County, multiple trailers were flipped and a roof was damaged at a business near Calhoun Road in Hodges.

Thousands are without power in Greenwood and Abbeville counties, according to Duke Energy and Little River Electric Cooperative.

Additionally, the city of Greenville said a tree on private property fell across Stone Avenue at Wilson Street Monday afternoon. As a result, power lines are down in the area and Greenville Police have the road closed.

Police said Stone Avenue could be closed until around 10:00pm.