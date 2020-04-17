Some boat ramps to open in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County officials announced some boat ramps will be opening around the county Friday afternoon.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division Director Glenn Brill said the following areas will be opening:

At noon:

McFalls Landing at Broadway Lake

Green Pond Landing at Lake Hartwell

Brown Road at Lake Hartwell

Later in the afternoon:

Timmerman at Saluda River

White City at Lake Hartwell

Tilley at Lake Hartwell

Cove Inlet at Lake Hartwell

Jack’s Landing at Lake Hartwell

Mountain View at Lake Russell

Fishing piers, kayak launches and bathrooms may remain closed due to the governor’s orders.