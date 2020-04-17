1  of  17
Some boat ramps to open in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County officials announced some boat ramps will be opening around the county Friday afternoon.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division Director Glenn Brill said the following areas will be opening:

At noon:

  • McFalls Landing at Broadway Lake
  • Green Pond Landing at Lake Hartwell
  • Brown Road at Lake Hartwell

Later in the afternoon:

  • Timmerman at Saluda River
  • White City at Lake Hartwell
  • Tilley at Lake Hartwell
  • Cove Inlet at Lake Hartwell
  • Jack’s Landing at Lake Hartwell
  • Mountain View at Lake Russell

Fishing piers, kayak launches and bathrooms may remain closed due to the governor’s orders.

