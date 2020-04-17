Some boat ramps to open in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County officials announced some boat ramps will be opening around the county Friday afternoon.
Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division Director Glenn Brill said the following areas will be opening:
At noon:
- McFalls Landing at Broadway Lake
- Green Pond Landing at Lake Hartwell
- Brown Road at Lake Hartwell
Later in the afternoon:
- Timmerman at Saluda River
- White City at Lake Hartwell
- Tilley at Lake Hartwell
- Cove Inlet at Lake Hartwell
- Jack’s Landing at Lake Hartwell
- Mountain View at Lake Russell
Fishing piers, kayak launches and bathrooms may remain closed due to the governor’s orders.