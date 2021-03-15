Some Clemson businesses hopeful for a normal football season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Before Covid, Memorial Stadium was packing in close to 82,000 fans.

Covid restrictions cut that down to 19,000, but looking ahead to the season this fall that could change.

Recently, Clemson announced they’re hoping to go back to having a full stadium this fall, saying they aim to have a total capacity options available when season tickets open up for sale April 1.

With limited fans, social distanced seating and rules on tailgating, Clemson’s 2020 football season was unlike any other for ticket holders.

“You’re just on tip toes, walking on eggshells. Police officers are telling you what you should and shouldn’t do, people are saying do this do that. It was confusing,” one ticket holder said.

Also, for local businesses in the area.

Manager of Alumni Hall, Taylor Putnam said, “Definitely not as busy, not as many people, we weren’t getting as much money as we usually would. It was hard.”

With Clemson wanting to go back to full capacity, a lot of businesses are excited.

However, some have hesitations.

Employee at Todaro Pizza, Jesse Owens, says it’s too soon.

“Maybe we should wait a little bit and let everything die down like the plan was originally,” Owens said.

Adding, “The students, like their numbers are down right now, but if we’re opening up the stadium, it’s not just students coming in. It’s a lot more people and a lot more variables that I don’t think we have the right control over yet.”

Putnam disagreed, saying this will be a game changer for shops downtown.

“They’re really looking forward to this football season and really bringing those number back up and bringing in the customers again and making sure they feel safe and comfortable but are still having a good time in the store,” Putnam said.

Other schools like Alabama are aiming to do the same thing. Clemson hasn’t made a final decision yet on full capacity but we’ll update you as we learn more.

Clemson’s spring football game is coming up in just a few weeks.

Its set for Saturday April 3 and 1 p.m.

Capacity for that game will still be reduced, at 19,000 fans.