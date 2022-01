SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – First and second appearances for General Sessions court in Spartanburg county scheduled for tomorrow, January 13, have been postponed.

A release from Clerk of Court Amy Cox says that these appearances have been rescheduled for March 17, 2022. Notices are being mailed to those affected.

The county says these postponements are due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

Anyone with questions about an appearance can contact the court at 864-596-2591