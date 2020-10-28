Some Greenville Co. elementary students to get weekend frozen meals

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Students at nine Greenville County elementary schools will be getting frozen meals to take home each weekend through December 7.

According to Greenville County Schools, the meals will be prepared by Larkins Restaurant Group through a donation from euphoria Greenville.

Beginning next week, more than 3,300 students will get one pre-cooked, frozen, take-and-bake tray on Friday which will provide two days of meals.

The meals will be distributed to students at AJ Whittenberg, Alexander, Armstrong, Berea, Cherrydale, Duncan Chapel, Hollis, Monaview, and Thomas E. Kerns Elementary Schools.

“We could not be more thankful for our amazing partnerships with euphoria Greenville and Larkin’s, this is an incredible opportunity for the students at these nine GCS locations,” said Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services director Joe Urban.

