UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A cyberattack on a records management company is delaying some Upstate property sales.

Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson said Cott Systems, which manages some of the county’s records, experienced a cyberattack around Christmas. Now, it’s affecting some property owners in the area.

“I have 34 and half acres for sale and I have a buyer,” said Lloyd Michael Taylor. “We had a closing date set up, this coming Friday.”

After the cyberattack, Taylor said his lawyer can’t access all the documents he needs to complete the sale.

“He was gracious enough to call me and tell me that there was nothing that he could do because this system has been hacked into,” said Taylor.

Before the sale can be finalized, attorneys and mortgage companies need to verify there are no liens, additional mortgages, or debts on the property. In some cases, this can only be done by accessing records online.

“I want to get this resolved more than anything, I do, because it’s a shame,” said Taylor.

Lawson said she has reached out to a company representative but said she has no information on when this issue will be fixed. She said people can still complete fillings if they come in person or do it by mail.

For people like Taylor, she said there’s not much they can do until Cott Systems are back up and running.

“All you can do is wait and you don’t know. For those of us that really don’t know if we’re going to be here tomorrow or not, whenever you’ve got a deal going on, you’d like to go ahead and get it resolved,” said Taylor.

Lawson said Cott Systems was temporarily back up on Wednesday, but as of of Thursday evening, it’s still down.

7News reached out to Cott Systems to learn more about the cyberattack and when services would be restored, but did not hear back.

Saluda and Oconee counties also utilize Cott Systems. According to Cott Systems, the company has more than 400 active systems in 21 states.