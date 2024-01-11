(WSPA) – Some Upstate school districts have announced their plans to dismiss early on Friday due to potential stormy weather in the area.

The following districts have announced their intent to dismiss early:

Cherokee County Schools:

Primary and elementary school dismissal at 11 a.m.

Middle school dismissal at 11:45 a.m.

High school dismissal 12:15 p.m.

All afterschool activities and programs are cancelled.

Spartanburg Co. District 3:

Elementary schools dismissal at 11 a.m.

Middle and high school dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

All afterschool activities and programs are cancelled

Spartanburg Co. District 4:

WPS and WES will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. WHS and WMS will dismiss at noon

All after school activities have been cancelled

Spartanburg Co. District 5:

Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Intermediate schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Middle and high schools will dismiss at noon..

All after school activities have been cancelled

Spartanburg Co. District 6:

Child Development Center will dismiss at 10:15 a.m.

Elementary students will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Middle school students will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

High school students will dismiss at noon.

All after school activities have been cancelled

Spartanburg Co. District 7:

Elementary students will dismiss at 11 a.m.

Middle school students will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

High school students will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

All after school activities have been cancelled

CLOSURES:

Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Moore DAYCARES Closed Friday

We will update this list as more school districts decide on schedules for Friday.