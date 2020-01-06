Son charged after cutting father in neck, wrist in Spartanburg Co., report says

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies say he attacked his father with a knife in Spartanburg County, Saturday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a reported stabbing that happened on Hulon Howard Road near Landrum.

The victim told deputies that he was sitting in a chair in his home when his son came up to him and slashed his neck and left wrist with a knife.

During the attack, the victim said the suspect – 36-year-old Larry William Hood – threatened to burn the house down.

The report said the victim then left the scene and went to his sister’s house on Caldwell Road to get help.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for his injuries.

According to the report, Hood resisted arrest and caused an injury to one of the arresting deputies.

Hood has been charged with Assault and Battery High and Aggravated, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Resisting Arrest with Assault.

Hood remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.