Soup kitchen prepares to donate 200 meals on Christmas Day

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The holidays are a time for giving and receiving. That’s why Karen Murphy and her group of volunteers took over Greer Soup Kitchen to prepare enough food to feed 200 families in need on Christmas day.

“We have turkey and green beans that we’ve prepared for tomorrow,” Murphy said. “Even if you are food insecure, you can come here and get a hot meal every day of the week. We’re always here and we’ll always have a meal for you.”

The kitchen counters were covered in spaghetti- stuffed Styrofoam boxes prepared to be placed in the hands of those who need it most.

Rick Britton, a Greer resident, made a donation to Daily Bread Ministries ahead of the holiday. It’s a cause he and his wife support each year, but he said it’s important to give back this year- especially after such a tough year for many people.

“I think sometimes we forget things and forget about how fortunate we are to have our jobs and have our roofs over our heads. Unfortunately, we’ve let people who don’t have that fall by the wayside,” Britton said.

The soup kitchen will serve food from 11:30 to 12:30 on Christmas day. They welcome everyone in need to stop by and grab a box of food.

Daily Bread Ministries will also be accepting donations from now into next year.

